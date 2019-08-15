Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Forms $21.00 Double Top; D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Constellation Brands (Call) (STZ) Holding

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) formed double top with $22.68 target or 8.00% above today’s $21.00 share price. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has $227.45M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 17,772 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) has risen 10.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (STZ) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 161,100 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 3,200 shares with $561,000 value, down from 164,300 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc (Call) now has $36.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $193.36. About 1.21 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 935,314 shares or 12.87% less from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 182,674 shares. 44,391 were accumulated by Sit Investment Assocs. First Manhattan Company invested in 92,941 shares. Citigroup owns 9,894 shares. Usca Ria Ltd has invested 0.72% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 0.06% or 14,669 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 20,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Of London Investment Management Ltd holds 13,381 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc has 15,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 24,375 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Invesco has 91,796 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,748 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 13,087 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 10.93% above currents $193.36 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, March 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Needs Its Earnings to Answer These Key Questions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communications holds 18,721 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Com has 3,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 42,664 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Inv has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 26,651 shares. Confluence Wealth Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,707 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 6,412 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 536,356 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.37% or 27,970 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Llc Ny reported 4,742 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) has 6,697 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 65,637 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Tal Education Group (Put) (NYSE:XRS) stake by 56,300 shares to 205,900 valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adient Plc (Call) stake by 67,300 shares and now owns 93,700 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.