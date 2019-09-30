Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) At $21.42 Forms Top; Fireeye (FEYE) Shorts Up By 3.9%

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. FEYE’s SI was 15.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 15.19 million shares previously. With 3.59 million avg volume, 4 days are for Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s short sellers to cover FEYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 2.01M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Net Llc holds 20,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 2.71M shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 69,088 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru Incorporated holds 4,160 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 64,015 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 123,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 40,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.02 million shares. 10,900 are held by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Raymond James Svcs Advisors stated it has 41,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 483,843 shares.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

