Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.