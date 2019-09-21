Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
