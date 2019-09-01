Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|47
|2.45
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 13.34% and its consensus target price is $47.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 16.46% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
