Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.45 N/A 3.93 11.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 13.34% and its consensus target price is $47.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 16.46% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.