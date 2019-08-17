Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 27.56%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
