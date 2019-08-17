Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 27.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.