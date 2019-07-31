Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.81 N/A 0.96 41.51

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 3.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.