Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.17 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.