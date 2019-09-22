Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 36.75%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
