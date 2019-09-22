Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 36.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.