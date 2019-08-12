Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

Both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Futu Holdings Limited.