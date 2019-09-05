Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.17 N/A 0.99 13.01

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 35.03% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.