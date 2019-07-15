Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.85 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.