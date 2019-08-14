Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.22 N/A 0.33 43.04

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.