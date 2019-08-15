Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.24 N/A 13.56 10.73

Demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $164.67 average target price and a 34.52% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.03% and 86.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.