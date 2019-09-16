Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.