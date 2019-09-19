Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.35 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.