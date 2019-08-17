Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stake Has Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 24,982 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gru has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lipe And Dalton owns 543 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co owns 1,629 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,236 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,485 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 2,087 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Summit Secs Grp Limited Co has 3,400 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management has 2.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Advisors Lc holds 3,841 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Company owns 1,155 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1,667 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 2.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 13,450 were reported by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 904,481 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 62,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communications has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 2,310 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 42,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). M&R holds 30,380 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 36,246 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 94,109 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13,090 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Fincl Mngmt Professionals holds 925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.