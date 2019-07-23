Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stake Boosted by M&R Capital Management Inc; Ironsides Asset Advisors Raised Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $554,600 as Share Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 20,189 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has risen 4.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 3.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

