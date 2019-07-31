Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Share Price Rose While M&R Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Cut Position by $665,620

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 9,396 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has risen 4.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 94,109 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 36,246 shares. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,467 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc invested in 42,670 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 16,197 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 30,380 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Financial Management Pro Inc stated it has 925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat skid deepens despite support for spectrum plan – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Asset Income Fund declares $0.0575 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset Income Fund Announces Name Change and Additional Investment Policy – Business Wire” on March 02, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in April – Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Hurdle Emerges for T-Mobile-Sprint Deal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bragg Finance Advsr Inc accumulated 0.75% or 3,225 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,127 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fcg Advisors Lc holds 755 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 287 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 119 shares. Horrell accumulated 43 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 1,681 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.