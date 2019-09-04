Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Holding; First Allied Advisory Services Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut by $306,278

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 13,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $160.27. About 365,357 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.02 million market cap company. It closed at $15.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares to 256,310 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 20,836 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 30,380 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 16,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 2,310 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% or 35,864 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 42,670 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has 0.07% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). 13,073 were reported by Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated. Pro owns 0.01% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 925 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 47,525 shares to 93,685 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 12,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,800 shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru Commerce invested in 0.38% or 2,570 shares. 4,290 are owned by Curbstone Management Corporation. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut & reported 20,806 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 35,856 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 28,570 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc owns 200 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush & owns 28,060 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 46,182 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 0.04% or 2,487 shares. Destination Wealth holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio.