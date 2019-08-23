Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 18.10 N/A 0.02 479.47 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 30.23%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.