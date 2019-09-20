Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.35
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.23
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
