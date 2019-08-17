Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.72 N/A 0.02 479.47 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.70 N/A 0.94 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 26.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 69.5% respectively. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.