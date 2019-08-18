Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.72 N/A 0.02 479.47 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 9.1% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.