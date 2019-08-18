Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.72
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 9.1% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
