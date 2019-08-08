Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.84 N/A 7.95 14.27

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average target price of $104.86, with potential downside of -2.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.