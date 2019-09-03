Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

We are comparing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.73 N/A 0.02 479.47 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.