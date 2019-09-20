Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.28 N/A 0.02 479.47 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.55 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.