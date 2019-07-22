Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

We are comparing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.21 N/A 0.02 468.42 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.42 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.