Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

We are comparing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.21
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.42
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
