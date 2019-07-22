Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.21 N/A 0.02 468.42 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.74 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.