Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

We are contrasting Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.15 N/A 0.02 468.42 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.