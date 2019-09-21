Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.38 N/A 0.71 19.40

Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.