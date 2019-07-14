Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.10 N/A 0.02 468.42 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.32 N/A 0.49 27.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 27.94%. Comparatively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.