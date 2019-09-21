Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.16 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 16.58% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.