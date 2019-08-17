Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.72 N/A 0.02 479.47 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.99 N/A 0.17 61.21

Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.