Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.12 N/A 0.02 468.42 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.