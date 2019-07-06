Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.02 N/A 0.02 468.42 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s potential upside is 25.42% and its average price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.