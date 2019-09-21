Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.