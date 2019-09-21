Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.35
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.