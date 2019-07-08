Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.04 N/A 0.02 468.42 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.