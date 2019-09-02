Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.73 N/A 0.02 479.47 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.