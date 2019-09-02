Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.73
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
