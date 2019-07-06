Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Contrasting side by side

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.02 N/A 0.02 468.42 Rand Capital Corporation 3 7.03 N/A 0.07 44.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 16.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.