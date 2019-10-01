Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.