Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
