Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.