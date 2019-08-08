Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.54
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.68
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
