Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.54 N/A 0.02 479.47 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.68 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.