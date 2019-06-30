Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.02 N/A 0.02 468.42 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.30 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 29.68%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.