Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.77 N/A 0.02 479.47 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.61 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of GAMCO Investors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.