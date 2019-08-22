Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.62 N/A 0.02 479.47 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.