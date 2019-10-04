Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 9.24% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.