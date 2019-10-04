Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 9.24% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
