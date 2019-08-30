Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) Is At $11.19 Formed Wedge; GUYANA GOLDFIELDS NEW ORDINARY SHARE (GUYFF) Shorts Up By 3.61%

GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) had an increase of 3.61% in short interest. GUYFF’s SI was 2.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.61% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 76,000 avg volume, 28 days are for GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)’s short sellers to cover GUYFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8445 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) formed wedge up with $12.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.19 share price. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has $684.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 9,657 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,772 activity. 250 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) shares with value of $2,772 were bought by TOUPIN RONALD E JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares while 34 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 35.61 million shares or 2.02% more from 34.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 167,509 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has invested 0.03% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 86,000 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 146,800 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 37,034 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). 571,291 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Com. Indexiq Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). Da Davidson And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) for 32,800 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 40,659 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW).

Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company has market cap of $151.50 million. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.