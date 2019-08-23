Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.30 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, which is potential 10.16% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 97.6% respectively. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.