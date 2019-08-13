Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.69
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 0%. Comparatively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
