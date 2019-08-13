Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.69 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 0%. Comparatively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.