Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
